BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel apologised to the relatives of victims of a neo-Nazi killing spree on Thursday, asking for their forgiveness for botched investigations that left their murderers undetected for more than a decade.

Merkel addressed the families of the victims - eight Turks, a Greek and a German policewoman - at a memorial service, calling the crimes a disgrace and an attack on German democracy.

"The background to these murders lay hidden for far too long. That is the bitter truth ... These years must have been a never-ending nightmare for you," Merkel said at the commemoration in Berlin's grand Konzerthaus.

"For this I beg you for forgiveness."

Few in Germany had thought a far-right group could lie behind the murders that took place between 2000 and 2007. Investigators had instead looked for mafia or drug-dealing links, and even investigated victims' relatives, Merkel said.

Revelations last November that an extremist right-wing cell lay behind the shootings stunned Germany and provoked deep soul-searching over how the group, calling itself the Nationalist Socialist Underground, went undetected for so long.

The existence of the cell came to light by chance after two members committed suicide following a botched bank robbery, and a female accomplice torched an apartment used by the gang.

Police found guns, neo-Nazi paraphernalia and a grotesque film showing the victims' bodies, alongside cartoon montages of the Pink Panther pointing out the locations of the crimes: "Germany Tour - Nine Turks shot" read one cartoon placard.

Germany's Nazi past makes right-wing militancy a particularly sensitive subject in the country. Experts have long warned of extremism among disenchanted young people in eastern regions of the country where unemployment is high and job prospects poor.

Most of the victims had run small businesses or fast-food stands in cities across Germany.

"My son died in my arms, in 2006, in the internet cafe where he was shot," Ismail Yozgat said of his 21-year-old son Halit.

Addressing the gathering in Turkish, he asked that the street in Kassel where his son was born and murdered be named after him.

Semiya Simsek, whose father Enver Simsek was shot at his flower stand in Nuernberg at the age of 38, said for years her family could not consider themselves victims because of suspicions that her father may have had criminal connections.

NEO-NAZI THREAT

"Can you imagine how it felt to see my mother become a focus of investigation?" she said, in a speech which left dignitaries visibly moved.

"Today I torture myself with the question am I at home in Germany? ... How can I be sure of this when there are people who don't want me here because my parents are from another country?"

At least 3 million people of Turkish origin live in Germany. Many came to fill West Germany's labour shortages after World War Two and helped deliver its "economic miracle".

Earlier on Thursday Aiman Mazyek, the head of Germany's Central Muslim Council, said racist attacks were on the rise and prejudice was becoming endemic.

"We cannot go back to 'business as usual', this is a watershed. In the past we have dismissed racism as a fringe problem or a neo-Nazi affair, but racism is eating its way into the centre of society," he told Deutschlandfunk radio.

Many offices around Germany joined Thursday's commemoration by holding a one-minute silence in memory of the victims.

Since last November police have reopened all unsolved cases with a possible racist motive since 1998 amid fears that security services underplayed the threat from the extreme right for years, and may have been distracted by its use of unreliable informants from the right-wing scene.

The murder spree also fuelled calls for a renewed effort to ban the far-right National Democratic Party (NPD).

A previous attempt to ban the NPD in 2003 collapsed because informants were used as witnesses. Many politicians are wary of trying again, not least because of the fear of pushing NPD supporters underground.

