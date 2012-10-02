FRANKFURT Oct 2 Germany's new car market declined by 11 percent in September, according to preliminary car registration figures cited by German import car brand association VDIK on Tuesday.

When adjusted for the difference of two working days compared with the year-earlier month, the decline in September was just 2 percent, the group added.

In the first nine months of the year, new car sales edged 1.8 percent lower to 2.36 million vehicles, VDIK added. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)