BERLIN Jan 11 A building of German newspaper
Hamburger Morgenpost was the target of an arson attack and two
suspects were arrested, police said on Sunday.
Like many other German newspapers, Hamburger Morgenpost has
printed cartoons of French satire magazine Charlie Hebdo after
the deadly attack on Wednesday in Paris.
A police spokeswoman said that an incendiary device was
thrown at the newspaper building in the night and documents were
burned inside. Two suspects were arrested near the crime scene
because they behaved in an unusual manner, she added.
The newspaper said on its web page that there were no people
inside the building when the attack happened. Whether the arson
attack was connected to the Charlie Hebdo cartoons was still
under investigation, the paper added.
Police said state security had taken over the
investigations.
