* Two suspects held over arson attack on Hamburg daily
* Islamists could also strike in Germany - interior minister
* 18,000 show up at solidarity rally in Berlin
By Michael Nienaber
BERLIN, Jan 11 A Hamburg daily that reprinted
satirical cartoons from French newspaper Charlie Hebdo was hit
by arsonists at the weekend, raising security concerns in
Germany on the eve of a planned mass rally against Islam in the
city of Dresden.
Islamist militant attacks on Charlie Hebdo and a kosher deli
in Paris this week that killed 17 people have fuelled fears of
similar assaults in other European countries and prompted a
warning from German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere.
"I am very concerned about well-prepared perpetrators like
those in Paris, Brussels, Australia or Canada," he told the
newspaper Bild am Sonntag. There were about 260 people in
Germany regarded as dangerous Islamists, he said.
Bild am Sonntag said U.S. intelligence agencies had tapped
conversations of senior Islamic State (IS) members in which they
said the Paris attacks were the start of a series in Europe.
In Hamburg, two people were arrested after an incendiary
device was thrown into a building of the Hamburger Morgenpost
daily, setting some documents on fire, police said.
The Morgenpost had reprinted cartoons from Charlie Hebdo in
a show of solidarity with the French weekly known for its
mocking broadsides against Islam and other religions, and with
the principle of freedom of expression overall.
The Hamburg newspaper said there were no people in the
building at the time of the attack, and investigators were
checking for any connection with the cartoons.
While Chancellor Angela Merkel took part in the silent march
in Paris, around 18,000 people attended a rally in front of the
French embassy in Berlin, police said, with people holding up
slogans like "JE SUIS CHARLIE" and "NO TO RACISM, NO TO PEGIDA".
The Paris attacks have also raised fears of a boost to
anti-immigration movements such as Patriotic Europeans Against
the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA). It holds weekly rallies
in Dresden with around 18,000 people attending last Monday.
However, that was dwarfed on Saturday by an anti-racism
demonstration in the same east German city which attracted
35,000 people.
Elsewhere, German police arrested a suspected supporter of
the Islamic State (IS) insurgent group and raided his home in
the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia.
The 24-year-old German is suspected of having joined IS
during a stay in civil war-torn Syria from October 2013 until
November 2014, a federal prosecutor's spokeswoman said.
There were no indications that the man had concrete plans
for an attack and there was also no connection to the Paris
bloodshed, she added.
As with other west European countries, Germany is struggling
to stop the radicalisation of disaffected young Muslims, some of
whom want to become jihadist insurgents in Syria or Iraq.
