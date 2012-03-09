BERLIN, March 9 Germany's best-selling
daily has decided to remove its trademark pictures of topless
women from the front page in a gesture towards complaining
readers, the paper said on Friday.
Bild, which sells about 4 million copies a day, will now
carry the images on page three instead, a format favoured by
British tabloids.
"It is perhaps a small step from a female perspective, but
for Bild and all men in Germany it is a big step," Bild said in
an article.
Topless women on the cover have been part of Bild's identity
for 28 years. More than 5,000 have bared their breasts there
since 1984, the daily said.
"I'm pleased that the pictures have finally disappeared from
the front of the paper but the question is how long it will stay
away. It was very degrading but we will have to wait and see
whether this is permanent," said Monika Lazar, women's
spokeswoman for Green party.
The decision, which was taken on International Women's Day
on Thursday, is intended to make the paper more acceptable to
women but without losing its character, the paper said.
"Of course Bild wants to remain sexy. But in a more modern
way, and better packaged inside the paper. Just as so many women
and reader panels have wanted," the paper said.
