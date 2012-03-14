BERLIN, March 14 The government of North
Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) looked close to collapse on Wednesday
after opposition parties indicated they would vote against the
government's budget plans, raising the prospect of new elections
in Germany's most populous state.
Snap elections in the western state of 18 million people
could cause convulsions in Berlin and possibly further weaken
Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition partner, the Free Democrats
(FDP).
In NRW, the minority government of Social Democrats (SPD)
and Greens had hoped to win FDP backing for its 2012 budget, but
the FDP said its lawmakers would reject plans put to the state
assembly on Wednesday.
The regional government has long said it could not rule if
it did not get the budget approved.
"If an important law cannot be passed, the voters should
decide," said Deputy Premier Sylvia Loehrmann, a Green, on
German radio.
The state has had a destabilising influence on national
politics in recent years.
In 2010, conservative leader Merkel lost her majority in the
Bundesrat upper house of parliament after her Christian Democrat
(CDU) ally Juergen Ruettgers was ousted as NRW state premier.
Five years earlier, a humiliating loss for the SPD in the
state prompted then-chancellor Gerhard Schroeder to call early
national elections, in which Merkel managed to replace him.
Polls show the FDP, who share power with Merkel at the
national level, may be ousted from the regional assembly which
could weaken the party further in the federal coalition.
FDP leader Philipp Roesler is already in a precarious
position due to his party's loss of support among voters and
many commentators expect him to be forced out if the party
performs badly in state elections this year.
Votes are so far scheduled to take place in northern
Schleswig Holstein and the western state of Saarland in coming
months.
SPD state premier Hannelore Kraft failed to win sufficient
votes in the 2010 vote to secure a parliamentary majority with
the Greens.