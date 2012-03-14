BERLIN, March 14 Chancellor Angela Merkel
said on Wednesday the prospect of a snap election in Germany's
most populous state, North Rhine-Westphalia - where the local
premier failed to get her budget through parliament - did not
affect her government's work.
"Work at national level is fully independent of work at
state level," Merkel told a news conference.
"If it comes to new elections in NRW then it would be good
not to have a minority government there but that people can
select a stable government ... with solid budget policies that
don't damage the state's opportunites by creating new debts."
Merkel said her Christian Democrat party (CDU) would put
budget consolidation at the centre of its campaign, if there are
new elections in the state which is currently run by a minority
government of Social Democrats and Greens.