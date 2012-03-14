DUESSELDORF, Germany, March 14 The
government of Germany's most populous state, North
Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), failed to get its 2012 budget through
the local parliament on Wednesday, threatening a snap election
that could weaken Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition partner.
State premier Hannelore Kraft, who leads the minority
government of Social Democrats (SPD) and Greens, had earlier
said she would call a fresh election if the budget plans were
not approved.
An election in the western state could further weaken
conservative Merkel's federal coalition partner, the Free
Democrats (FDP), as polls show they risk being kicked out of
parliament. In recent years, elections in NRW have had a
destabilising influence on national politics.
Kraft had hoped to win backing from the opposition FDP for
the budget but their long-standing objections were not overcome
in time for the vote.