(Adds German prosecutor comment, committee reaction)
BERLIN May 27 Former U.S. intelligence
contractor Edward Snowden told a German magazine that he has new
information to share with a German parliamentary inquiry
investigating U.S. surveillance and that he believes all
Germans' rights were violated.
German lawmakers on a committee investigating the spying
decided earlier this month they wanted to question Snowden, but
they could not agree on whether he should be invited to testify
in person or remotely.
Snowden, who risks being arrested and extradited if he sets
foot in any U.S.-allied country, told Stern magazine he had been
"personally involved with information stemming from Germany" and
that in that process the "constitutional rights of every citizen
in Germany were infringed".
He had used systems able to intercept large amounts of data,
he said, adding: "I'd be surprised if German lawmakers learnt
nothing new if I laid out all the information."
Snowden said Germany's foreign intelligence agency, the BND,
had used the same methods as the Americans and that might be the
reason why some in Berlin were reluctant to hear him.
He was charged last year in the United States with theft of
government property, unauthorised communication of national
defence information and wilful communication of classified
intelligence to an unauthorised person.
An option would be for him to testify from abroad but the
German opposition argues that Snowden can only express himself
freely if he is in Germany. Snowden's German lawyer has ruled
this out, saying it could jeopardise his stay in Russia.
Angela Merkel's conservatives have so far rejected quizzing
Snowden in Berlin, fearing it could further damage relations
with Washington which have suffered from the revelations that
U.S. spies tapped the German chancellor's own phone.
The chairman of the parliamentary committee, conservative
lawmaker Patrick Sensburg, said in response to Snowden's
interview: "According to the information we have Edward Snowden
was never especially involved with the mass spying of German
citizens in Germany.
"If he doesn't deliver proof in terms of original documents
soon, he could lose all credibility with the committee."
The centre-left Social Democrats (SPD), who share power with
Merkel's conservatives in a "grand coalition", have said they
are open to questioning Snowden in Germany or Russia.
The scale of the U.S. surveillance shocked Germany, where it
is a sensitive subject because of the abuses by the Gestapo in
the Nazi era and by the Stasi in communist East Germany.
In response to media reports on Thursday that the German
federal prosecutor general would not launch investigations into
the spying of either German citizens or Merkel, a spokesman for
the prosecutor said he would announce his decision shortly, and
that he had had to weigh many open questions about the case.
(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Stephen Brown and
Angus MacSwan)