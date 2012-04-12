* Different parts of E.ON website say different things
FRANKFURT, April 12 E.ON's big
Brokdorf nuclear reactor will stay offline until May 25 as a
maintenance closure will follow hot on the heels of an
unscheduled stoppage ending later on Thursday, the German
company said.
Power traders had requested clarification over whether the
plant was ready to produce again, which an end of the
unscheduled stoppage late on Thursday indicated on E.ON's urgent
market message (UMM) board on the Internet, suggested.
But a spokeswoman at E.ON's Hanover operations said the
ex-ante part of the same site still showed the ensuing outage
start on April 13 which would run until May 25, as E.ON had
confirmed on April 11.
This prolonged the outage begun on March 28 by more than
six weeks while a maintenance outage in 2012 planned for August
was cancelled.
The problem at the plant is the malfunctioning of some
springs holding fuel elements in place. During the closure, all
fuel elements potentially exposed to the problem will be checked
for safety and swapped if necessary, E.ON has said.
The missing electricity supply will be factored into
wholesale power market trading in Europe.
