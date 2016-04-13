* Decision now planned for April 27 -sources

* Surcharge of 6-18 bln euros still under discussion

* Shares in E.ON, RWE give up earlier gains (Recasts, adds further details, share reaction)

By Markus Wacket

BERLIN, April 13 Utilities in Germany will have to set aside more money to cover the cost of storing nuclear waste, four sources in a government-appointed commission told Reuters, after a meeting on Wednesday failed to reach agreement on how much more.

E.ON, RWE, EnBW and Vattenfall, Germany's "big four" power firms, have set aside about 40 billion euros ($45 billion) in provisions to pay for the dismantling of plants and storage of waste, part of the country's plans to ditch nuclear power generation.

Fearing that utilities could buckle under the weight of the financial burden and fail to come up with the money, Berlin has set up a commission to protect it, most likely through a government-controlled fund to cover storage operations, the most complex element of the nuclear exit.

Uncertainty over how much money the utilities will have to set aside has clouded their prospects and investors and analysts are watching the commission's actions closely.

The cost of storing the nuclear waste is about 18 billion euros and this money is likely to be transferred into the government-controlled fund to ensure it is available when needed.

Members of the commission said a surcharge (on top of the 18 billion euros) was a fundamental requirement to shake off liability for any future risks. This surcharge has become the main sticking point in the talks.

There has previously been discussion of a surcharge of between 6 billion euros and 18 billion euros, a range commission members said was still being discussed.

A final recommendation will now be made at the commission's final meeting on April 27, about two months after an initial deadline. Any decision requires a majority of at least two thirds, meaning 13 of the commission's 19 members have to agree.

Shares in E.ON and RWE were 1.4 and 1.1 percent higher, underperforming a 2 percent rise in Germany's blue-chip index. ($1 = 0.8840 euros) (Writing by Caroline Copley and Christoph Steitz; Editing by Michael Nienaber and Jane Merriman)