* Commission could cap additional storage costs

* Final results expected on April 27 -sources

* Shares rise on hopes of cap (Recasts, adds context)

By Markus Wacket

BERLIN, April 21 German utilities may have to come up with a further 7 billion euros ($8 billion) to remove unwanted long-term liability for the storage of nuclear waste from decommissioned plants, sources familiar with the plans told Reuters.

The surcharge would be at the lower end of a range of 6-18 billion euros which had been discussed by a government-appointed commission charged with how to apportion the costs of Germany's plans to phase out nuclear power by 2022.

E.ON, RWE, EnBW and Vattenfall, Germany's "big four" power firms, have already set aside about 40 billion euros in provisions to pay for the dismantling of plants and storage of waste.

But concerns about their financial health have caused Berlin to look for ways to protect the money needed for storage by transferring it into a state-run fund.

Due to the risks associated with storage, members have asked for an additional surcharge in exchange for freeing utilities from long-term liability, a major concern with investors, and could ask them to transfer about 24 billion euros to the fund, the sources said.

They said only a minority of the 19 members of the government-appointed commission were in favour of the operators paying a figure of more than 26 billion euros.

The four power firms had so far earmarked 17-18 billion euros for storage, out of the total 40 billion euro provisions.

Shares in RWE and E.ON were up 1.2 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively, on suggestions that any additional liability could be capped.

The commission aims to complete its recommendations on April 27 and make them public, said the sources.

Spokespeople for EnBW and Vattenfall said they would not take part in speculation and only comment once there was a firm decision. E.ON and RWE both declined to comment. ($1 = 0.8793 euros) (Additional reporting by Christoph Steitz in Frankfurt and Tom Kaeckenhoff in Duesseldorf; Writing by Madeline Chambers and Christoph Steitz; Editing by Paul Carrel and Keith Weir)