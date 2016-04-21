* Commission could cap additional storage costs
* Final results expected on April 27 -sources
* Shares rise on hopes of cap
BERLIN, April 21 German utilities may have to
come up with a further 7 billion euros ($8 billion) to remove
unwanted long-term liability for the storage of nuclear waste
from decommissioned plants, sources familiar with the plans told
Reuters.
The surcharge would be at the lower end of a range of 6-18
billion euros which had been discussed by a government-appointed
commission charged with how to apportion the costs of Germany's
plans to phase out nuclear power by 2022.
E.ON, RWE, EnBW and
Vattenfall, Germany's "big four" power firms, have
already set aside about 40 billion euros in provisions to pay
for the dismantling of plants and storage of waste.
But concerns about their financial health have caused Berlin
to look for ways to protect the money needed for storage by
transferring it into a state-run fund.
Due to the risks associated with storage, members have asked
for an additional surcharge in exchange for freeing utilities
from long-term liability, a major concern with investors, and
could ask them to transfer about 24 billion euros to the fund,
the sources said.
They said only a minority of the 19 members of the
government-appointed commission were in favour of the operators
paying a figure of more than 26 billion euros.
The four power firms had so far earmarked 17-18 billion
euros for storage, out of the total 40 billion euro provisions.
Shares in RWE and E.ON were up 1.2 percent and 1.1 percent,
respectively, on suggestions that any additional liability could
be capped.
The commission aims to complete its recommendations on April
27 and make them public, said the sources.
Spokespeople for EnBW and Vattenfall said they would not
take part in speculation and only comment once there was a firm
decision. E.ON and RWE both declined to comment.
($1 = 0.8793 euros)
