DUESSELDORF Nov 4 Germany's highest court plans
to hear complaints early next year filed by the country's
biggest utilities against a decision to shut their nuclear
plants earlier than planned, a court spokesman said.
The hearing, which could lead to damage claims of billions
of euros, will be scheduled for February or March, a spokesman
for Germany's Constitutional Court said.
E.ON, RWE and Vattenfall
filed complaints with the court after the government decided in
2011 as a result of the Fukushima nuclear disaster in Japan to
close all nuclear plants by 2022.
While not opposed to the closure plans in principle, the
companies claim the move to accelerate the shutdowns in the
run-up to the deadline violated their property rights and
resulted in billions of euros in damages and losses.
They have incurred losses by having to buy power from the
market to meet commitments they could no longer fulfil when the
nuclear plants were shut and stand to face higher
decommissioning costs than anticipated.
E.ON is suing for 8 billion euros ($8.75 billion). RWE has
not commented on the possible size of claims but analysts at
Deutsche Bank estimate it could be about 6 billion euros.
Vattenfall, whose group headquarters are in Sweden, has also
filed a lawsuit with the Washington-based International Centre
for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID), where it is
seeking 4.7 billion euros in damages.
($1 = 0.9146 euros)
