* E.ON, RWE, EnBW paid nearly 6 bln eur in fuel taxes
* Verdict to be issued on June 7 at 0730 GMT
* E.ON, RWE shares both up about 1 pct
DUESSELDORF/FRANKFURT, June 6 Germany's highest
court will on Wednesday announce a long-awaited decision that
will ultimately determine whether the country's utilities will
get back nearly 6 billion euros ($6.8 billion) in taxes they
paid for their use of nuclear fuel rods.
The ruling will be published via a press release at 0730 GMT
(0930 CET), the German Constitutional Court said in a statement
on Tuesday.
E.ON, RWE and EnBW are
pinning their hopes on the verdict as it marks the last chance
to challenge the tax after the European Court of Justice in 2015
ruled that it did not breach European Union laws.
Shares in E.ON and RWE were both up about 1 percent
following the announcement, with traders pointing to the
billions of euros they can claim back should the court rule in
their favour.
"There is a good chance of a positive outcome for the
utilities," Bernstein senior analyst Deepa Venkateswaran wrote
in a note. "We believe that the bulk of the upside is not priced
in the stocks."
A fuel element tax, introduced in 2011 and expired in 2016,
required firms to pay 145 euros per gram of nuclear fuel each
time they exchange a fuel rod, usually about twice a year. E.ON
has paid about 2.8 billion euros, while RWE and EnBW have paid
1.7 billion and 1.44 billion, respectively.
($1 = 0.8892 euros)
