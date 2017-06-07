BERLIN, June 7 Germany's broad budgetary goals
are not endangered by a court's finding that a tax on nuclear
fuel rods is illegal, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on
Wednesday.
The Constitutional Court had earlier found that the 145
euro/gram tax on reactor refueling was illegal, obliging the
government to pay a 6 billion euro ($6.8 billion) refund to the
utilities EON, RWE and EnBW.
"The finance minister will assess the ruling and implement
it, but first we should wait for that assessment and then
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble will make his proposals,"
Merkel said. "I don't think our main targets will be at risk."
(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Madeline Chambers)