* Utilities say government must also take responsibility

* Want public trust to safeguard funds for decommissioning

* Urge Berlin to deliver on final storage site for waste

By Caroline Copley

BERLIN, Nov 25 Germany's top utilities called on Berlin on Wednesday to help handle the country's nuclear exit and set up a public trust to safeguard funds for decommissioning plants.

The "big four" utilities - E.ON, RWE, EnBW and Vattenfall - have already set aside nearly 40 billion euros to fund the decommissioning but said they could not handle the problem on their own.

A public trust, which would safeguard those funds, is one option under discussion by the government.

"We need a solution with a sense of proportion that enables the nuclear exit to take place but at the same time gives the companies the change to develop further," said Rolf Martin Schmitz, chief operating officer at RWE, Germany's second-largest utility.

"From our point of view, the trust is the best model."

He was speaking in front of a government-appointed commission that is tasked with recommending by early 2016 how to safeguard the funding of Germany's nuclear exit - a decision taken following Japan's Fukushima disaster in 2011.

The exit has raised concerns over whether power firms can shoulder the costs, which could reach 80 billion euros ($85 bln).

"The central premise of Germany's Energiewende ... is to do it in an ecological, economical and socially acceptable way. That can only work if done together," Schmitz said, referring to the country's shift away from fossil fuels towards renewable sources of energy.

"Together means: State, companies and citizens."

The utility companies also said the government had to deliver on finding a final storage site for nuclear waste.

This has been one of the open questions following Germany's nuclear shutdown and the power groups said that a joint solution for both dismantling and storage had to be found.

Michael Sen, chief financial officer at E.ON, said a separation of political responsibility for deciding on a final storage site and the liability, which lies exclusively with the companies, did not make sense and had to be addressed by the commission.

"You will realise that today's interaction between politics and operators won't get us any closer to a real solution," he said. ($1 = 0.9433 euros) (Additional reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Susan Fenton)