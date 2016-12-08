FRANKFURT Dec 8 E.ON sees limited
scope for compensation claims following a court ruling related
to Germany's nuclear exit that paves the way for utilities to
try to reclaim money, its chief executive told brokerage
Bernstein in an interview.
Germany's highest court on Tuesday ruled that hastening the
shutdown of nuclear plants after Japan's Fukushima disaster
violated some of the property rights of utility companies,
allowing them to seek limited damages.
It said that utilities could claim back stranded investments
made between December 2010 and March 2011 when the government
decided to extend the life of nuclear plants. In 2011, the
government's position changed and it decided to shut down all
stations by 2022.
E.ON said earlier this week it had invested several hundred
million euros in 2010 in the expectation that the government's
nuclear policy would remain unchanged.
"Of this, a low triple digit million amount was likely
incurred in the four month period between December 2010 and
March 2011, which should be eligible for compensation,"
Bernstein quoted CEO Johannes Teyssen as saying.
Germany's environment minister Barbara Hendricks said this
week the court ruling meant demands by utilities for billions of
euros in compensation was off the table.
Teyssen also said an announcement about the successor to
outgoing Chief Financial Officer Michael Sen, who will return to
Siemens on April 1, would be made in the next two
weeks.
"Although the CEO did not comment on whether the successor
is an internal candidate, we would assume that it is an internal
option given the short time frame ... between the announcement
of Sen's departure and the scheduled announcement of his
replacement," Bernstein said.
