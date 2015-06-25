* E.ON's Grafenrheinfeld reactor goes offline on Saturday

By Vera Eckert

BERLIN, June 25 The closure of a big nuclear power station this weekend will put additional strain on on Germany's electricity flows, grid operator TenneT TSO GmbH's (IPO-TTH.AS) said on Thursday.

The construction of new power lines has failed to keep pace with a fundamental shift in the way Germany generates energy as it pursues its strategy of exiting nuclear power by 2022 and cutting down emissions from fossil fuels.

This leaves grid operators such as TenneT struggling to keep the grid stable.

Under long-term closure schedules, E.ON's Grafenrheinfeld nuclear plant in southern Germany will be taken offline on Saturday, taking 1,345 megawatt of capacity out of the market.

"The closure of Grafenrheinfeld can be handled, but only with additional intervention by our network engineers," said Urban Keussen, chairman of the board of the firm, that is the German arm of the Dutch TenneT Holding BV group.

"The case will show how the networks will become increasingly vulnerable when nuclear plants are closed and the big new lines are not completed in time."

The plant, built in 1981, produced 1.6 per cent of Germany's total power output last year.

A 190 km power line from Thuringia into industrial Bavaria, aimed at bringing wind power from turbines in northern Germany, where there is little demand, to offset the nuclear loss, will only be completed early in 2016.

Keussen said that engineers meanwhile have to cope with "special incidents" more frequently, to adjust load flows.

Twelve years ago, there were two to three such incidents per year, now there are two or three a day, he said. Costs are borne by the electricity consumer via network usage fees. The risk of network glitches also rises with the number of incidents.

Locals also protest about new power lines.

Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel on Wednesday proposed to put more lines underground.

But Keussen said that underground cables can cost between three and eight times more than those above ground and also take longer to build.

This could create "billions of euros" of additional costs for TenneT's SuedLink, another crucial north-south link presently priced at between 2 and 3 billion euros, and threaten its targeted construction by 2022. (Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Edward Taylor and William Hardy)