FRANKFURT, April 23 E.ON's nuclear reactor at Grohnde in northern Germany was reconnected to the power grid on April 22 after maintenance which began on April 5, the Lower Saxony environment ministry said in a news release on Monday.

The ministry is the nuclear supervisory authority in the state where the 1,430 MW reactor is situated.

