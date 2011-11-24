Poland's Tauron plans Eurobond worth up to 500 mln euros
WARSAW, June 14 Polish state-run power producer Tauron said on Wednesday it planned to issue a Eurobond of up to 500 million euros ($564 million).
FRANKFURT Nov 24 Utility RWE's southern German Gundremmingen C nuclear reactor will be closed on Nov. 29 for possibly two weeks of checks into defective fuel elements, operating company Kernkraftwerk Gundremmingen said in a statement on Thursday.
It said that monitoring systems had identified a defect and there would have to be water and gas tests to localise the cuase.
The plant has 1,344 MW capacity which is a sizeable unit in the winter power supply balance watched by wholesale market traders. (Reporting by Vera Eckert)
MELBOURNE, June 15 Eastern Australia's power grid will be stretched again if fierce heatwaves hit over the next two summers, despite recent government steps to beef up supply, the nation's electricty market operator said on Thursday.