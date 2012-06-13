FRANKFURT, June 13 German utilities are seeking 15 billion euros ($18.7 billion) in damages over the German government's decision to exit nuclear power, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Wednesday, without citing sources.

E.ON alone sees its damages at at least 8 billion euros, the paper said.

Germany's constitutional court this week plans to ask for the views of the federal government, the German parliament and 63 other organisations on E.ON's legal claim, the paper added.

The court will examine the validity of the claim but other courts will have to decide the amount of damages to be awarded, if any.

Utilities RWE and Vattenfall are also joining the effort to recover damages.

In an abrupt policy reversal after last year's Fukushima disaster in Japan, the German government shut more than half a dozen nuclear plants and accelerated the phase-out the remainder. ($1 = 0.8028 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould)