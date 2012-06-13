FRANKFURT, June 13 German utilities are seeking
15 billion euros ($18.7 billion) in damages over the German
government's decision to exit nuclear power, the Frankfurter
Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Wednesday, without citing
sources.
E.ON alone sees its damages at at least 8 billion
euros, the paper said.
Germany's constitutional court this week plans to ask for
the views of the federal government, the German parliament and
63 other organisations on E.ON's legal claim, the paper added.
The court will examine the validity of the claim but other
courts will have to decide the amount of damages to be awarded,
if any.
Utilities RWE and Vattenfall are also
joining the effort to recover damages.
In an abrupt policy reversal after last year's Fukushima
disaster in Japan, the German government shut more than half a
dozen nuclear plants and accelerated the phase-out the
remainder.
($1 = 0.8028 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould)