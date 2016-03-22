* Storage surcharge could be as high as 100 pct -sources

* Utilities' interest rate assumption is too high -sources

* Commission and utilities to meet before April 13 (Recasts, adds details, context)

By Markus Wacket

BERLIN, March 22 German utilities may have to make hefty payments on top of provisions made to cover the costs of storing nuclear waste, three members of a commission responsible for safeguarding the funds told Reuters on Tuesday.

The country's four biggest power utilities, comprising E.ON , RWE, EnBW and the German business of Sweden's Vattenfall, have set aside about 39 billion euros ($44 billion) to finance the dismantling of nuclear stations and storage of contaminated components.

Fearing that utilities could buckle under the weight of the financial burden and fail to come up with the funds, Berlin has set up a commission to protect the money, most likely through a government-controlled fund to cover storage operations, the most complex element of the country's nuclear exit.

About 17.3 billion euros will be needed just to cover interim and long-term storage and the commission sources said that a surcharge of between 30 percent and 100 percent of that amount is being discussed.

Though a government-led review of the provisions concluded in October that the power companies' provisions are sufficient to cover nuclear decommissioning, the sources said that the 4.6 percent interest that utilities assume they will earn on the money set aside is overly optimistic.

E.ON, RWE, EnBW and Vattenfall all declined to comment, but that companies have said previously that the adequacy of the provisions is checked regularly by auditors.

The commission is still expected to have its final meeting on April 13 to work on its proposals and finish its final report, the sources said.

The commission's proposal will be watched closely by investors that have shunned utilities because of uncertainty over the size of future nuclear provisions. ($1 = 0.8922 euros)

(Additional reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by David Goodman)