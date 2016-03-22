* Storage surcharge could be as high as 100 pct -sources
* Utilities' interest rate assumption is too high -sources
* Commission and utilities to meet before April 13
By Markus Wacket
BERLIN, March 22 German utilities may have to
make hefty payments on top of provisions made to cover the costs
of storing nuclear waste, three members of a commission
responsible for safeguarding the funds told Reuters on Tuesday.
The country's four biggest power utilities, comprising E.ON
, RWE, EnBW and the German
business of Sweden's Vattenfall, have set aside about
39 billion euros ($44 billion) to finance the dismantling of
nuclear stations and storage of contaminated components.
Fearing that utilities could buckle under the weight of the
financial burden and fail to come up with the funds, Berlin has
set up a commission to protect the money, most likely through a
government-controlled fund to cover storage operations, the most
complex element of the country's nuclear exit.
About 17.3 billion euros will be needed just to cover
interim and long-term storage and the commission sources said
that a surcharge of between 30 percent and 100 percent of that
amount is being discussed.
Though a government-led review of the provisions concluded
in October that the power companies' provisions are sufficient
to cover nuclear decommissioning, the sources said that the 4.6
percent interest that utilities assume they will earn on the
money set aside is overly optimistic.
E.ON, RWE, EnBW and Vattenfall all declined to comment, but
that companies have said previously that the adequacy of the
provisions is checked regularly by auditors.
The commission is still expected to have its final meeting
on April 13 to work on its proposals and finish its final
report, the sources said.
The commission's proposal will be watched closely by
investors that have shunned utilities because of uncertainty
over the size of future nuclear provisions.
($1 = 0.8922 euros)
