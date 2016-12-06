(Updates with Constitutional Court ruling)

FRANKFURT Dec 6 Germany's Constitutional Court ruled on Tuesday that the government's decision to accelerate the shutdown of nuclear plants violated some property rights, paving the way for damage claims by utilities and sending their shares higher.

E.ON, RWE, EnBW and Vattenfall have filed lawsuits over various government policies, including its decision to exit nuclear power by 2022.

Following is a list of all pending cases:

NUCLEAR EXIT * E.ON, RWE and Vattenfall have filed complaints with Germany's highest court against the government's decision, taken in the aftermath of the Fukushima nuclear accident in 2011, to close all nuclear plants in Germany by 2022, faster than in previous schedules, and overturning some lifetime extensions agreed in October 2010. * The Constitutional Court ruled on Dec. 6 that the accelerated nuclear exit partly violated German law and that utilities had the right to compensation for investments made in good faith. * E.ON is suing for 8 billion euros. RWE has not commented on the possible size of claims but analysts at Deutsche Bank estimate it could be about 6 billion euros. * Vattenfall, which is headquartered in Sweden, has also filed a lawsuit with the Washington-based International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID), where it is seeking 4.7 billion euros in damages. Vattenfall does not expect a decision before 2017. * As EnBW is majority state-owned, it has not sued the government over this issue. THREE-MONTH NUCLEAR SHUTDOWN IN 2011 * A German regional court in April 2016 rejected a claim for damages brought against the state of Baden Wuerttemberg by EnBW, in which it sought 261 million euros in damages for the closures of Neckarwestheim 1 and Philippsburg 1 reactors in a three-month moratorium at Germany's oldest reactors after the Fukushima disaster. The moratorium subsequently led to the plants' permanent closure. * EnBW in May said it would appeal against the ruling. * E.ON, which in 2014 filed a lawsuit seeking 380 million euros in damages over the summer 2011 moratorium at its Unterweser and Isar 1 plants, saw its claim dismissed on July 4, with the court arguing the utility should have challenged the move immediately. * E.ON has filed an appeal against that decision with the higher regional court in Celle. * RWE is seeking 235 million euros from the federal government and the state of Hesse for the enforced shutdown of its Biblis A and B plants. A court has signalled the company might be reimbursed for some of its losses, but for far less than the amount claimed. * Vattenfall's two German reactors, Brunsbuettel and Kruemmel, were inactive in 2011, and were not subjected to the moratorium.

NUCLEAR FUEL ROD TAX * A fuel element tax, introduced in 2011 and due to expire this year, requires firms to pay 145 euros per gram of nuclear fuel each time they exchange a fuel rod, usually about twice a year. Germany's utilities have so far paid a total of 5.8 billion euros under this stipulation. * The utilities argue they only agreed to pay this in return for being granted longer lifespans for their plants as was promised in a pre-Fukushima agreement. * The German Constitutional Court is expected to present a separate final ruling and could theoretically scrap the tax. * In June 2015, the European Court of Justice ruled that Germany's tax on the use of nuclear energy did not breach European Union laws, dealing a blow to the utilities' hopes.

STORAGE OF REPROCESSED NUCLEAR WASTE * E.ON and Vattenfall have filed lawsuits against the German states of Bavaria, Lower Saxony, Schleswig-Holstein and the federal government, challenging a 2014 law that banned the transportation of reprocessed nuclear waste to a central storage site at Gorleben in northwest Germany and stipulating instead that it be stored at sites near nuclear reactors. * The utilities say the transport ban is politically motivated and on-site storage incurs additional costs they should not have to bear. * RWE has filed similar lawsuits concerning the sites of its Biblis, Lingen and Gundremmingen reactors in Hesse, Lower Saxony and Bavaria. * As EnBW is majority state-owned, it will not sue the government over this issue. (Reporting by Vera Eckert, Christoph Steitz, Tom Kaeckenhoff; editing by Jason Neely)