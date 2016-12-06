(Updates with Constitutional Court ruling)
FRANKFURT Dec 6 Germany's Constitutional Court
ruled on Tuesday that the government's decision to accelerate
the shutdown of nuclear plants violated some property rights,
paving the way for damage claims by utilities and sending their
shares higher.
E.ON, RWE, EnBW and
Vattenfall have filed lawsuits over various government
policies, including its decision to exit nuclear power by 2022.
Following is a list of all pending cases:
NUCLEAR EXIT
* E.ON, RWE and Vattenfall have filed complaints with Germany's
highest court against the government's decision, taken in the
aftermath of the Fukushima nuclear accident in 2011, to close
all nuclear plants in Germany by 2022, faster than in previous
schedules, and overturning some lifetime extensions agreed in
October 2010.
* The Constitutional Court ruled on Dec. 6 that the accelerated
nuclear exit partly violated German law and that utilities had
the right to compensation for investments made in good faith.
* E.ON is suing for 8 billion euros. RWE has not commented on
the possible size of claims but analysts at Deutsche Bank
estimate it could be about 6 billion euros.
* Vattenfall, which is headquartered in Sweden, has also filed a
lawsuit with the Washington-based International Centre for
Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID), where it is seeking
4.7 billion euros in damages. Vattenfall does not expect a
decision before 2017.
* As EnBW is majority state-owned, it has not sued the
government over this issue.
THREE-MONTH NUCLEAR SHUTDOWN IN 2011
* A German regional court in April 2016 rejected a claim for
damages brought against the state of Baden Wuerttemberg by EnBW,
in which it sought 261 million euros in damages for the closures
of Neckarwestheim 1 and Philippsburg 1 reactors in a three-month
moratorium at Germany's oldest reactors after the Fukushima
disaster. The moratorium subsequently led to the plants'
permanent closure.
* EnBW in May said it would appeal against the
ruling.
* E.ON, which in 2014 filed a lawsuit seeking 380 million euros
in damages over the summer 2011 moratorium at its Unterweser and
Isar 1 plants, saw its claim dismissed on July 4, with the court
arguing the utility should have challenged the move immediately.
* E.ON has filed an appeal against that decision with the higher
regional court in Celle.
* RWE is seeking 235 million euros from the federal government
and the state of Hesse for the enforced shutdown of its Biblis A
and B plants. A court has signalled the company might be
reimbursed for some of its losses, but for far less than the
amount claimed.
* Vattenfall's two German reactors, Brunsbuettel and Kruemmel,
were inactive in 2011, and were not subjected to the moratorium.
NUCLEAR FUEL ROD TAX
* A fuel element tax, introduced in 2011 and due to expire this
year, requires firms to pay 145 euros per gram of nuclear fuel
each time they exchange a fuel rod, usually about twice a year.
Germany's utilities have so far paid a total of 5.8 billion
euros under this stipulation.
* The utilities argue they only agreed to pay this in return for
being granted longer lifespans for their plants as was promised
in a pre-Fukushima agreement.
* The German Constitutional Court is expected to present a
separate final ruling and could theoretically scrap the tax.
* In June 2015, the European Court of Justice ruled that
Germany's tax on the use of nuclear energy did not breach
European Union laws, dealing a blow to the utilities'
hopes.
STORAGE OF REPROCESSED NUCLEAR WASTE
* E.ON and Vattenfall have filed lawsuits against the German
states of Bavaria, Lower Saxony, Schleswig-Holstein and the
federal government, challenging a 2014 law that banned the
transportation of reprocessed nuclear waste to a central storage
site at Gorleben in northwest Germany and stipulating instead
that it be stored at sites near nuclear reactors.
* The utilities say the transport ban is politically motivated
and on-site storage incurs additional costs they should not have
to bear.
* RWE has filed similar lawsuits concerning the sites of its
Biblis, Lingen and Gundremmingen reactors in Hesse, Lower Saxony
and Bavaria.
* As EnBW is majority state-owned, it will not sue the
government over this issue.
