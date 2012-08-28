* German consumers angry about cost of renewable switch
* Germany making progress towards 2020 green targets
* Merkel chief of staff meets ministers, industry groups on
energy switch
By Madeline Chambers
BERLIN, Aug 28 Germany may have to slow down its
planned transformation to green energy, Environment Minister
Peter Altmaier said on Tuesday in an effort to assuage worries
that consumers will bear the brunt of the immense costs of the
switch from nuclear.
A year before an election, fears of rising energy bills in
Europe's biggest economy have become a major concern for
Chancellor Angela Merkel's centre-right government which has
ambitious targets for renewables to replace atomic power.
Thanks in part to a law that guarantees renewables
above-market rates, Germany has seen a rapid expansion in solar
panels and wind turbines. With about 25 percent of German power
already derived from green sources, experts say it is well on
track to hit its 2020 goal of 35 percent.
"If we keep up the current tempo, we will soon have a
surplus of energy which will have to be reduced," Altmaier told
the Financial Times Deutschland (FTD). "That would serve no
one."
Altmaier said the rapid and expensive expansion of green
power was causing high costs for consumers, who end up footing
at least some of the bill, and putting strains on the grid.
"These are costs that can be avoided with good planning."
The German unit of Swedish energy group Vattenfall
said on Monday consumers may end up paying up to 30 percent more
by 2020 to pay for the switch which will require investments of
about 150 billion euros ($187.75 billion).
Some members of Merkel's government want a new law which
would reduce the burden on consumers who have a fee added to
their power bills to help fund the switch to renewables.
Economy Minister Philipp Roesler, leader of the pro-business
Free Democrats (FDP) junior coalition partner, wants a major
reform of the law before the 2013 election. Altmaier, a
conservative, agrees a rethink is needed but not immediately.
"It is a very complex subject, so we need time," Altmaier
told the FTD, adding a major reform stood no chance of being
passed by parliament for the time being.
UPROAR
Merkel's chief of staff Ronald Pofalla meets Altmaier,
Roesler, industry groups and unions later on Tuesday to discuss
the progress of the complex switch to renewables from nuclear
power and its costs.
A senior opposition Social Democrat, Ulrich Kelber,
criticised Altmaier's comments, saying: "It is completely
unacceptable to slow the expansion of renewable energy."
Kelber said the government had failed to present a coherent
plan to upgrade the power grid which would help expansion of
offshore wind power, seen as a key renewable energy source.
The uproar over prices in Germany - which has the
second-highest power prices in Europe - has intensified before a
decision in October on whether to raise the fee paid by
consumers.
Merkel has vowed to keep the 2012 charge to consumers at 3.6
cents a kilowatt hour stable in coming years. However, most
experts believe the fee will rise to more than 5 cents in 2013.
Such a jump would mean most households would pay an extra 70
euros on an average annual power bill of 900 euros. They already
pay 150 euros for green power.
Fuelling resentment among some voters is an exemption
granted to power-intensive industry, crucial for Germany's big
manufacturing sector, which lobbied hard for relief, saying
higher bills would put firms' competitiveness at risk.
If Merkel's government does decide to scale back the
transformation due to concerns about the costs to the consumer,
the offshore wind sector could be the main victim.
Progress in the sector, originally seen as one of the main
sources for green power, has been slow due to higher than
expected costs and regulatory questions which have deterred
investors. Merkel's cabinet will on Wednesday approve a draft
law designed to help the expansion of offshore wind parks.