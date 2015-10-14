BERLIN Oct 14 German Chancellor Angela Merkel's
cabinet approved a draft law on Wednesday which ensures that
utility companies remain liable for costs associated with the
shutdown of the country's nuclear power plants, a government
source told Reuters.
The legislation would close a legal loophole, preventing
firms from evading decommissioning costs by spinning off their
nuclear assets. Under current law, German energy companies are
only liable for five years for units they have spun off.
The move was a response to plans announced last year by
Germany's biggest utility E.ON to spin off its power
plants. The company has since bowed to political pressure and
abandoned that plan.
(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Noah Barkin; Editing by
Michelle Martin)