* Utilities will remain liable for nuclear decommissioning
* Law closes legal loophole following E.ON spin-off plans
* Cabinet names three chairmen for nuclear commission
BERLIN, Oct 14 German Chancellor Angela Merkel's
cabinet approved a draft law on Wednesday which ensures that
utility companies remain liable for costs associated with the
shutdown of the country's nuclear power plants.
The legislation closes a legal loophole, preventing firms
from evading decommissioning costs by spinning off their nuclear
assets.
Under current laws, German energy companies are only liable
for five years for units they have spun off.
"Nuclear operators are liable for nuclear decommissioning
costs. This will remain the case also in future," said Economy
Minister Sigmar Gabriel.
The cabinet also named three chairmen for a high-level
commission that is to present proposals for the long-term
handling of finances related to the nuclear reactors' afterlife
by the end of next January.
They are former environment minister Juergen Trittin of the
Green Party, the former prime minister of the state of
Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Matthias Platzeck, of the Social
Democrats (SPD), and the former mayor of Hamburg, Ole von Beust
of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU).
The move on liabilities was a response to plans announced
last year by Germany's biggest utility E.ON to spin
off its nuclear power plants. The company has since bowed to
political pressure and abandoned that plan.
Additional concerns that utilities need to raise additional
funding to pay for the dismantling of reactors as well as the
storage of nuclear waste were mostly removed at the weekend by
the presentation of a government review that concluded there was
enough money set aside.
Shares in leading nuclear operators E.ON and RWE
surged the most in seven years on Monday on the results of the
study as markets were relieved the struggling companies would
not be burdened by more financial requirements.
The commission, which will in total consist of 19
representatives of political parties, industry, unions and other
relevant groups of society, will also deal with the question of
how to dispose of nuclear waste in a final repository.
