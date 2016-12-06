KARLSRUHE, Germany Dec 6 RWE does not
expect billions of euros in compensation as a result of a ruling
by Germany's Constitutional Court, which on Tuesday said some
utilities had to be reimbursed for power they could not sell due
to the country's nuclear exit.
"We will see how the government will bring this in line with
the constitution," a spokesman for the German utility said. "It
is certainly true that this is not about the billions of euros
in compensation that have been mentioned by the media."
RWE has never said how much money it would claim back as a
result of Germany's decision to exit nuclear power by 2022, made
after Japan's Fukushima nuclear disaster in 2011.
Analysts have in the past estimated that the group could
claim 6 billion euros ($6.46 billion) in damages.
($1 = 0.9289 euros)
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Tom Kaeckenhoff; Editing by
Maria Sheahan)