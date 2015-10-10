FRANKFURT Oct 10 Germany's four nuclear operators said on Saturday they felt vindicated by the results of a government study that found provisions set aside to fund decommissioning of reactors were sufficient, after there had been doubts about the size of funds.

The companies said that their accounting methods had been confirmed as correct and that provisions to deal with the costs of decommissioning and dealing with final waste were high by international comparisons.

"In view of this unequivocal finding, speculation about a possible need for higher provisions has no basis in fact," they said in a joint statement.

Germany's four nuclear operators are E.ON, RWE , EnBW and Vattenfall [VATN.UL).

Earlier, the government published findings of so-called stress tests by an auditing firm appointed by the Economy Ministry that showed the operators could shoulder the costs of dealing with the nuclear exit. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Caroline Copley)