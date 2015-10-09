BERLIN Oct 9 Germany's economy ministry has expanded its nuclear stress tests assessing operators' ability to provide enough funding to decommission the country's reactors and disposing of final waste, a source familiar with the tests told Reuters on Friday.

In the tests the worst case scenario showed a funding gap of 30 billion euros ($34 billion), the source said. A further scenario showed that there was more money set aside than needed.

Operators including E.ON, RWE, EnBW and Vattenfall have set aside 39 billion euros to deal with the costs of decommissioning. ($1 = 0.8812 euros) (Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Vera Eckert and Caroline Copley)