* Worst case scenario shows firms short of as much as 30 bln
euros
* Last of Germany's atomic reactors due to shut down in 2022
By Markus Wacket
BERLIN, Oct 9 Nuclear stress tests assessing
operators' ability to provide enough funding to decommission the
country's reactors and dispose of final waste have been expanded
to further scenarios, a source familiar with the tests told
Reuters on Friday.
The move comes after shares in the country's big four
nuclear operators E.ON, RWE, EnBW
and Vattenfall tumbled last month on reports that the
funding gap may amount to 30 billion euros ($34 billion).
In the tests, being conducted by auditing firm Warth & Klein
Grant Thornton, the worst case scenario still showed that energy
companies were short of as much as 30 billion euros, said the
source.
"This result assuming extremely low interest rates still
exists," the source said.
A further scenario showed that there was more money set
aside than needed. The rules applied are similar to those used
in other European countries with nuclear industries, namely
France and Sweden.
The Economy Ministry declined to comment.
The last of Germany's atomic reactors is due to be shut down
in 2022 under an accelerated exit schedule set up by Chancellor
Angela Merkel's government after the Fukushima disaster in Japan
in 2011.
Operators have set aside 39 billion euros for
decommissioning and waste disposal, a sum which utilities say
accountants and auditors regularly monitor for adequacy and
compliance with tax and regulatory stipulations for operators.
The auditors, appointed by the Economy Ministry, have been
subjecting the balance sheets of Germany's four nuclear power
plant operators to a stress test to ensure their provisions are
adequate.
Faced with low energy prices, rising competition from
renewables and uncertainty ahead of the nuclear exit, German
utilities have shed more than 20 billion euros in market value
this year.
The government wants to make sure enough money is set aside
to ensure that the taxpayer does not end up footing the bill if
one of the companies runs into financial difficulties.
E.ON has said it may be forced to cut more staff if
uncertainty over the nuclear liability causes downgrades by
rating agencies.
Analysts at Bernstein said on Friday Germany's nuclear
storage costs compare well internationally.
Separately, the big four are seeking more than 24 billion
euros in various lawsuits related to Germany's nuclear policy.
These may become part of barter material in a debate over who
pays what for waste storage and what other decisions are taken.
($1 = 0.8812 euros)
