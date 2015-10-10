* Stress test scenarios shows cost range of 25-77 bln euros

* Nuclear companies have set aside 38.3 bln

* Worst case scenario shows firms short by almost 40 bln euros

* Last of Germany's reactors due to shut down in 2022

By Caroline Copley

BERLIN, Oct 10 Operators of German nuclear power plants have set aside enough funds to pay for decommissioning the country's reactors, the Economy Ministry said on Saturday, even though stress tests showed the potential cost could far exceed their provisions.

E.ON, RWE, EnBW and Vattenfall are due to switch off their nuclear plants by a 2022 deadline set by Chancellor Angela Merkel's government after the Fukushima disaster in Japan in 2011.

The ministry appointed auditing firm Warth & Klein Grant Thornton to subject the balance sheets of the four nuclear operators to a stress test to ensure that the 38.3 billion euros ($44 billion) they have set aside in provisions to cover decommissioning of reactors and disposal of waste was adequate.

The auditing firm assessed the potential bill according to various interest rate and cost increase scenarios and came up with a range of 25 to 77 billion euros.

While the worst case scenario shows the energy companies were still short by almost 40 billion euros, the Economy Ministry said their combined assets were worth around 83 billion euros. This meant they would be in a position to meet the costs.

"The stress test shows: the companies concerned have fully covered the costs with their provisions," Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said in a statement.

The government now plans to set up a committee to assess the results of the stress tests. Gabriel said the report showed that there was no new need for action.

Faced with low energy prices, rising competition from renewables and uncertainty ahead of the nuclear exit, German utilities have shed more than 20 billion euros in market value this year.

The government wants to make sure enough money is set aside to ensure that the taxpayer does not end up footing the bill if one of the companies runs into financial difficulties.

E.ON has said it may be forced to cut more staff if uncertainty over the nuclear liability causes downgrades by rating agencies.

Separately, the big four utilities are seeking more than 24 billion euros in various lawsuits related to Germany's nuclear policy. These may become part of barter material in a debate over who pays what for waste storage and what other decisions are taken.[IDn:L6N0VD1VD] ($1 = 0.8794 euros) (Additional reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Adrian Croft)