BERLIN Former U.S. President Barack Obama will attend the annual meeting of the Protestant church in Germany in late May, daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported Tuesday.
A church spokeswoman declined to comment ahead of a news conference later on Tuesday.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel and other leaders will also attend the May 24-28 meeting, which will commemorate the 500th anniversary of the Reformation, launched when Martin Luther posted his 95 Theses on the door of Wittenberg Cathedral.
Obama's visit to Germany would coincide with a NATO summit in Brussels on May 25, which his successor Donald Trump plans to attend.
A crowd of more than 200,000 turned out to hear the then presidential candidate Obama speak in Germany in July 2008.
