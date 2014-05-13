* OECD urges steps for sustainable growth and social
By Michael Nienaber
BERLIN, May 13 Germany should pursue reforms to
narrow the social divide in employment and pave the way for more
sustainable growth, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation
and Development (OECD) said on Tuesday.
Europe's biggest economy has proved resilient amid global
financial turmoil and the euro zone debt crisis, and German
unemployment stands at post-unification lows even as job losses
mount elsewhere in Europe.
But the OECD's Economic Survey on Germany said the social
mobility of low-earners in the labour market had shrunk, adding:
"While income inequality is lower than in most OECD economies,
the share of low-paying jobs has risen considerably."
OECD Secretary General Angel Gurria urged Chancellor Angela
Merkel's coalition government to take decisive action in this
and other areas, saying in a statement released during his visit
to Berlin: "The country must act now."
The OECD welcomed Germany's decision to introduce a legal
minimum wage across all sectors but said more needed to be done
to give temporary workers the same protection as full-time
employees.
Lowering taxes on labour, broadening the tax base by
updating property tax valuations and extending capital gains
taxes on residential real estate except for owner-occupied
housing would free up capital to invest in infrastructure
projects and childcare, it said.
The OECD criticised German pension reform plans, saying
raising pension entitlements and lowering the retirement age for
certain employees would make it harder to reduce labour costs
without necessarily alleviating the risk of poverty among the
elderly.
PRIVATISE
The Paris-based organisation of mostly rich countries also
called for reforms in the financial sector and the reduction of
risks emanating from Germany's regional state-owned banks or
Landesbanken - "including through privatisation".
Many German states oppose this, with private participation
so far only in HSH Nordbank, where the private equity
firm J.C. Flowers holds 9 percent.
Germany should take further steps to ensure banks are
adequately capitalised and that bank debts are included "as
comprehensively as possible in the future bail-in instrument"
when new European Union banking directives are implemented.
The OECD reiterated its advice that Germany should push on
with the privatisation of government stakes in formerly public
companies, such as its roughly 32 percent in Deutsche Telekom
and 21 percent in Deutsche Post.
The Federal Audit Office has also urged the government to
relinquish its stake in Telekom, although the finance ministry
says it has no such plans at present.
