By Markus Wacket
BERLIN, March 19 Germany's development bank KfW
and its electricity consumers may have to bear some of
the costs connected to the expansion of offshore wind parks,
according to a government task-force paper obtained by Reuters.
Germany plans to install about 7,600 MW in offshore capacity
by 2020 and 25,000 MW by 2030.
This plan is off to a slow start, howver, due to regulatory
uncertainty. New regulation of wind parks is expected to be in
place by the summer, according to the task force.
The group, which includes Germany's economy and environment
ministries, grid and wind park operators and companies such as
Siemens, was created by Berlin earlier this year to
devise proposals on how to speed up the expansion of offshore
wind power.
Legal liability risks pose one major problem in the
expansion of offshore wind parks.
For instance, grid operators must compensate wind park
operators if power lines break down, which is discouraging them
from building connections to offshore parks. So investors in
wind parks have no guarantee they will be able to sell their
power.
"If possible damages cannot be economically insurable
despite technological and organisational precautionary measures,
the compensation needs to be nationalised (shared by all in the
form of higher electricity bills)," the document drawn up by the
task force said.
A further proposal by the group includes a stronger role for
state-controlled KfW, which could fill in for overextended grid
operators by helping cover the cost - either fully or partly -
of network connections.
Wind power accounts for the greatest share of renewables in
Germany's energy mix at 7.6 percent. It had total generation
capacity of 28,000 megawatts as of mid-2011, according to
industry body BDEW.
Only a fraction of that capacity is offshore, about 200 MW
by the end of 2011.
Several companies, including top German utilities E.ON
and RWE, have warned that delays in the
connection of wind parks to the grid could lead to the collapse
of Germany's offshore expansion plans.
E.ON said in February that the grid operated by Tennet
would connect to the utility's offshore Amrumbank
wind park 15 months later than initially planned.
Germany's Environment Ministry has said that to hit the
country's 2030 target, up to 1,500 MW must be installed per year
- equivalent to one turbine per day during Germany's fair
weather season, which is about half of the year.
Sometimes built miles out to sea, offshore wind farms are
seen as more efficient than onshore farms. They also face less
resistance from residents who say they mar the landscape.
(Writing by Christoph Steitz, editing by Jane Baird)