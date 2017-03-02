FRANKFURT, March 2 Germany produced 2.4 million
tonnes of oil in 2016, unchanged on the previous year, while
natural gas output fell by 8.1 percent to 7.9 billion cubic
metres (bcm), industry association BVEG data showed on Thursday.
German producers include BEB Erdgas und Erdoel, Mobil
Erdgas-Erdoel, DEA, formerly part of RWE
and Engie E&P Deutschland.
BASF's Wintershall produces modest gas volumes at
home but more abroad, and leads in domestic crude oil.
BVEG member firms had a turnover of 1.8 billion euros in
Germany, down from 2.5 billion a year earlier, reflecting
dwindling reserves.
German gas producers have been trying to keep up production
but have been involved in years of debate over the use of
fracking technology to access untapped shale gas reserves.
Last summer, the government passed a law imposing limits on
fracking.
BVEG members now have to contend with a slowdown in the
licencing of new projects.
Germany sourced 8 percent of its gas demand from domestic
sources last year, down from 10 percent in 2015, while importing
the rest.
It can store 24.2 bcm of gas underground.
Below are rounded-off annual figures for the industry:
Gas production 2016 2015
Gas production 27.5 bcm 25.5 bcm
of which indigenous 7.9 bcm 8.6 bcm
abroad 19.6 bcm 16.9 bcm
Oil production 10.5 mln T 8.4 mln T
- indigenous 2.4 mln T 2.4 mln T
- abroad 8.1 mln T 6.0 mln T
Exploration taxes paid 220 mln € 364 mln €
Domestic reserves
- gas 68.0 bcm 68.0 bcm
- oil 33.8 bcm 33.8 bcm
Estimated gas reserves* 65.7 bcm 68.1 bcm
Estimated oil reserves* 31.7 mln T 33.8 mln T
Employees 8,655 9,804
* secure and probable reserves numbers combined
(Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Jason Neely)