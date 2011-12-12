FRANKFURT, Dec 12 Germany's crude oil import bill for January-October 2011 rose to 44.3 billion euros ($59.2 billion), up 31.8 percent from the first 10 months of 2010, as higher prices outweighed a decline in import volumes, according to official data. Germany's average border oil price in the period, at 589.56 euros a tonne, was 34.7 percent above the price recorded in Jan-Oct 2010, economic and foreign trade statistics office BAFA said. The crude import bill had been 33.6 billion euros in the first 10 months of 2010. The oil import volume in January-October fell by 2.1 percent to 75.1 million tonnes year-on-year. Some 38.8 percent of the country's oil in the 10 months came from Russia, 22.1 percent from the British and Norwegian North Sea and 18.4 percent from OPEC members, among others. Libya ranked eighth as a source of oil with 114,000 tonnes shipped to Germany in October. The country, where fighting broke out between rebels and forces loyal to former leader Muammar Gaddafi in February, has been in eighth place since September, from seventh in August and sixth in June, down from its long-standing place as number five. Looking at individual months, BAFA data showed Libyan oil sent to Germany fell steeply since February to zero in July, August and September. In January, a regular month before the fighting, Libya sent 748,000 tonnes to Germany. International firms including Germany's Wintershall have started resuming production following months of war, the defeat of Gaddafi's troops and the installation of an interim government. BAFA gave the following details, among others, for the top 10 crude oil import sources, out of 40 listed (in '000 tonnes) Jan-Oct '11 Jan-Oct '10 Oct '11 alone Russia 29,076 28,191 3,217 Britain 10,838 10,804 1,335 Kazakhstan 6,024 6,670 600 Norway 5,794 7,319 718 Nigeria 4,353 3,089 338 Azerbaijan 2,641 2,991 275 Algeria 2,461 922 272 Libya 2,297 5,625 114 Syria 1,567 2,315 79 Egypt 1,253 830 62 ($1 = 0.7482 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Anthony Barker)