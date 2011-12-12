FRANKFURT, Dec 12 Germany's crude oil
import bill for January-October 2011 rose to 44.3 billion euros
($59.2 billion), up 31.8 percent from the first 10 months of
2010, as higher prices outweighed a decline in import volumes,
according to official data.
Germany's average border oil price in the period, at 589.56
euros a tonne, was 34.7 percent above the price recorded in
Jan-Oct 2010, economic and foreign trade statistics office BAFA
said.
The crude import bill had been 33.6 billion euros in the
first 10 months of 2010.
The oil import volume in January-October fell by 2.1 percent
to 75.1 million tonnes year-on-year.
Some 38.8 percent of the country's oil in the 10 months came
from Russia, 22.1 percent from the British and Norwegian North
Sea and 18.4 percent from OPEC members, among others.
Libya ranked eighth as a source of oil with 114,000 tonnes
shipped to Germany in October.
The country, where fighting broke out between rebels and
forces loyal to former leader Muammar Gaddafi in February, has
been in eighth place since September, from seventh in August and
sixth in June, down from its long-standing place as number five.
Looking at individual months, BAFA data showed Libyan oil
sent to Germany fell steeply since February to zero in July,
August and September. In January, a regular month before the
fighting, Libya sent 748,000 tonnes to Germany.
International firms including Germany's Wintershall
have started resuming production following months of
war, the defeat of Gaddafi's troops and the installation of an
interim government.
BAFA gave the following details, among others, for the top
10 crude oil import sources, out of 40 listed (in '000 tonnes)
Jan-Oct '11 Jan-Oct '10 Oct '11 alone
Russia 29,076 28,191 3,217
Britain 10,838 10,804 1,335
Kazakhstan 6,024 6,670 600
Norway 5,794 7,319 718
Nigeria 4,353 3,089 338
Azerbaijan 2,641 2,991 275
Algeria 2,461 922 272
Libya 2,297 5,625 114
Syria 1,567 2,315 79
Egypt 1,253 830 62
($1 = 0.7482 euros)
(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Anthony Barker)