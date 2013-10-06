Munich Oct 6 A decade ago, waitresses at
Oktoberfest were the only ones in dirndls, the Bavarian
peasant-inspired, corseted dresses featuring white blouses and
coloured aprons, and trendy Berliners wouldn't dream of dancing
to oompah music in public.
Now, Munich's annual beer festival is a sea of
traditionally-clad tourists, with revellers from as far away as
Canada, Mexico and Iran donning dirndls or the equivalent
outfits for men - lederhosen and checked shirts.
"I wanted to be part of the local atmosphere. Everyone was
talking about it," said Lindsey Zhang, a 20-year-old from New
York who is studying in Paris. She came to Oktoberfest with her
friend Marina Teixeira from Sao Paulo. Both women bought dirndls
near the Oktoberfest tents for about 50 euros.
"Everybody told me it would be nicer if I wore it," Teixeira
said. "Otherwise you'll look like a tourist."
Pippa Middleton, the sister of England's Dutchess of
Cambridge, wore a dirndl this week at a festival in Austria.
Guests donned dirndls to the July wedding party in Vienna of
star stylist Caroline Sieber, with English actress Emma Watson
gaining praise from German Vogue for her red number.
This is not the first time that "Trachten," as the
traditional clothes are called, have become trendy. But today's
revival is the most pronounced, said Simone Egger, a professor
in folklore and ethnology at Munich's
Ludwig-Maximilians-University.
"It's taken on a whole new dimension," Egger told Reuters.
She said globalisation had created a desire for people to seek
out local specialities.
"What's old is cool now," said Isabel Seidel, a 25-year-old
student from Berlin at Oktoberfest.
From a horse race held as part of the 1810 wedding
celebration of Bavarian King Ludwig I, Oktoberfest has grown
into a 16-day event where millions descend on the Bavarian
capital to down litres of beer, eat roast chicken, sausages and
pretzels, and dance on benches to brass bands.
Copycat mini-Oktoberfests have sprung up in other German
cities, European capitals like London and Dublin and across the
United States from Seattle, Washington to Columbus, Ohio.
Websites like mydirndl.com import clothes from Germany and
Austria to help.
Bobbie Floerchinger, the site's manager, says more and more
Americans are donning traditional outfits for events put on by
German-American clubs and German restaurants.
"It's a community of people celebrating heritage, enjoying
themselves and bringing culture and history into their lives,"
said Floerchinger, an American with German roots.
Berlin-based brass band Die Wilden Buben (Wild Boys) are
riding a wave of enthusiasm for all things Bavarian. They are
booked solid for September and October.
"People are just really into the folk music and customs of
Bavaria right now. They just can't get enough of the Oktoberfest
stuff in Berlin," said Markus Hoffmann, the band's manager.
DIRNDL DOLLARS
Munich's traditional Trachten specialists like Loden Frey
and Angermaier sell a range of dirndl styles, from around 60
euros for a basic version to 1,000 euros for a couture silk
number. Fashion houses like Hugo Boss, Esprit and Escada have
their own collections.
German retailer C&A carried 100 different styles this year,
up from 80 last year.
"It's a clear trend, as a retailer we have to grasp that," a
spokesman told Reuters, adding that shorter skirts and lace
covered aprons were especially popular now.
Online fashion retailer Zalando offers 145 different
dirndls, while Ebay Germany said it sold one every 43 seconds
last week.
Underwear maker Triumph, whose corsets and bras are worn
under the figure-flattering dirndls, says sales are improving as
Trachten are donned beyond Oktoberfest.
"Also it's being worn by people of all ages at other events
like wine festivals," a spokeswoman said.
Corporate Germany is on the bandwagon too.
Lufthansa international flight crew wear Trachten
on selected flights from Munich in September and Adidas
has even designed an away kit for the Bayern Munich
soccer team based on the traditional dress.
"Everybody wants to take part," Professor Egger said. "It's
a way of sharing a regional connection and its become a consumer
event."
