FRANKFURT, June 12 The European Court of Justice
ruled on Thursday that Germany's strict regulation of online
gambling was justified even though the regional state of
Schleswig-Holstein had temporarily eased the rules.
The operators of digibet.com had been blocked by a German
court from offering online gambling to users in Germany, which
it challenged before the European court.
Digibet.com and its managing director Gert Albers claimed
that looser rules in one German regional state should entail
that these rules also apply in the rest of Germany.
"The 15 remaining states were not required to change their
rules just because a single state had pursued a more liberal
policy for a limited time," the European court said in a
statement.
