FRANKFURT, July 14 Opel interim Chief
Executive Stephen Girsky said changes have to be made at the
carmaker to revitalise it, the German daily Bild said on
Saturday, citing his email to staff.
"Our successful revitalisation demands from all of us the
readiness to do things differently in the business and at the
same time to act quickly," Girsky said.
General Motors Co named Girsky to his position at
Opel when it announced on Thursday that Chief Executive
Karl-Friedrich Stracke had stepped down, in a surprise move
analysts said showed the U.S. carmaker's growing impatience with
12 years of losses in Europe.
IG Metall trade union head Berthold Huber warned GM against
breaking an agreement with labour on guarantees for jobs and
keeping manufacturing plants in Germany, according to an
interview with Sueddeutsche Zeitung on Saturday.
"I can only warn it. Whoever wants to give up on Opel ought
to know: those could be the most expensive closures of plants
which a company would ever attempt in Germany," he said.
A spokesman for Opel said late on Friday the company would
not need to draw up a new mid-term business plan following a
decision by GM to abruptly replace Stracke.
Two weeks ago, the supervisory board for Opel approved a
mid-term business plan, which runs through 2016, in a step
toward returning to profitability. But real savings in a
restructuring will not come until GM negotiates a deal with
labour unions to close the Bochum, Germany plant after 2016.