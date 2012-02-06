Feb 6 The Economy Ministry reported the following economic indicator: GERMAN INDUSTRY ORDERS DEC 11 NOV 11 Month-on-month change +1.7 -4.9 (-4.8) Index 110.8 108.9 Originally reported November figure in brackets. NOTES - 1) Consensus month-on-month forecast +0.9 percent. Forecast range between -4.0 percent and +2.8 percent in Reuters poll of 34 economists. 2) Figures seasonally adjusted, provisional and expressed in volume terms. Percentage change unless stated. The ministry gave the following details (seasonally adjusted change versus previous month): DEC 11 NOV 11 Index Pct change Index Pct change Total domestic orders 105.5 -1.4 107.0 -1.1 Total foreign orders 115.4 +4.3 110.6 -7.8 of which euro zone 96.2 -6.8 103.2 -4.4 non-euro zone 131.0 +12.3 116.7 -10.0 Intermediate goods 111.9 0.0 111.9 -2.7 Of which: domestic 108.5 -5.1 114.3 -2.2 foreign 115.7 +6.0 109.1 -3.4 of which euro zone 101.8 -3.9 105.9 -2.1 non-euro zone 129.5 +15.4 112.2 -4.5 Capital goods 111.8 +2.8 108.8 -6.5 Of which: domestic 106.2 +1.9 104.2 +0.2 foreign 115.7 +3.3 112.0 -10.5 of which euro zone 89.1 -10.6 99.7 -6.1 non-euro zone 134.9 +11.6 120.9 -12.8 Consumer goods, durables 99.0 +1.9 97.2 -1.7 Of which: domestic 87.3 -1.8 88.9 -2.3 foreign 111.6 +5.1 106.2 -1.2 of which euro zone 122.9 +5.2 116.8 -1.4 non-euro zone 100.9 +4.9 96.2 -0.9 Two-month comparison Dec/Nov 11 with previous two months: Industrial orders -1.7 Domestic orders -1.2 Foreign orders -2.1 of which euro zone -3.9 non-euro zone -0.8 Intermediate goods -2.0 Capital goods -1.6 Consumer goods, durables orders -0.4 Unadjusted two month comparison Dec/Nov 11 with same period a year ago: Industrial orders -2.2 Domestic orders +0.5 Foreign orders -4.3 Intermediate goods -2.6 Capital goods -2.4 Consumer goods, durables +1.4 (Berlin Newsroom)