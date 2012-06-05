The Economy Ministry reported the following economic indicator: GERMAN INDUSTRY ORDERS APR 12 MAR 12 Month-on-month change -1.9 +3.2 Index (base 2005) 110.7 112.8 NOTES - 1) Consensus month-on-month forecast -1.0 percent. Forecast range between -2.5 percent and +1.7 percent in Reuters poll of 34 economists. 2) Figures seasonally adjusted, provisional and expressed in volume terms. Percentage change unless stated. The ministry gave the following details (seasonally adjusted change versus previous month): APRIL 12 MARCH 12 Index Pct change Index Pct change Total domestic orders 107.7 +0.4 107.3 +1.8 Total foreign orders 113.4 -3.6 117.6 +4.4 of which euro zone 92.8 -1.8 94.5 +0.9 non-euro zone 130.1 -4.7 136.5 +6.6 Intermediate goods 113.8 +0.9 112.8 -1.2 Of which: domestic 115.9 unch 115.9 +4.1 foreign 111.5 +2.0 109.3 -6.9 of which euro zone 105.2 -0.6 105.8 +0.8 non-euro zone 117.8 +4.4 112.8 -13.1 Capital goods 110.9 -3.3 114.7 +5.8 Of which: domestic 104.5 +0.9 103.6 -0.2 foreign 115.4 -5.8 122.5 +9.8 of which euro zone 82.7 -2.0 84.4 -1.5 non-euro zone 139.0 -7.3 150.0 +15.2 Consumer goods, durables 95.1 -5.0 100.1 +7.4 Of which: domestic 86.9 -1.1 87.9 +0.9 foreign 103.9 -8.3 113.3 +13.5 of which euro zone 110.0 -5.5 116.4 +15.9 non-euro zone 98.1 -11.1 110.3 +11.2 Two-month comparison April/March 12 with previous two months: Industrial orders +2.6 Domestic orders +1.5 Foreign orders +3.4 of which euro zone -1.7 non-euro zone +6.6 Intermediate goods -0.7 Capital goods +4.7 Consumer goods, durables orders +3.2 Unadjusted two month comparison April/March 12 with same period a year ago: Industrial orders -2.0 Domestic orders -2.0 Foreign orders -2.0 of which euro zone -13.6 non-euro zone +6.3 Intermediate goods -5.6 Capital goods +0.4 Consumer goods, durables -1.2