BERLIN, July 5 Germany's Economy Ministry reported the following economic indicator on Thursday: GERMAN INDUSTRY ORDERS MAY 12 APRIL 12 Month-on-month change +0.6 -1.4 Index (base 2005) 111.7 111.0 NOTES - 1) Consensus month-on-month forecast is for order levels to remain unchanged. Forecast range between -2.5 percent and +1.3 percent in a Reuters poll of 37 economists. 2) Figures seasonally adjusted, provisional and expressed in volume terms. Percentage change unless stated. The ministry gave the following details (seasonally adjusted change versus previous month): MAY 12 APRIL 12 Index Pct change Index Pct change Total domestic orders 106.1 -1.3 107.5 +0.6 Total foreign orders 116.6 +2.3 114.0 -3.1 of which euro zone 100.5 +7.7 93.3 -1.3 non-euro zone 129.8 -0.8 130.9 -4.1 Intermediate goods 114.7 +0.8 113.8 +1.3 Of which: domestic 114.7 -0.4 115.2 +0.3 foreign 114.8 +2.4 112.1 +2.6 of which euro zone 109.2 +3.1 105.9 +0.1 non-euro zone 120.3 +1.7 118.3 +4.9 Capital goods 111.6 +0.2 111.4 -2.9 Of which: domestic 102.6 -2.0 104.7 +1.1 foreign 118.0 +1.6 116.1 -5.2 of which euro zone 92.2 +11.0 83.1 -1.5 non-euro zone 136.6 -2.3 139.8 -6.8 Consumer goods, durables 98.9 +3.5 95.6 -4.5 Of which: domestic 85.2 -2.2 87.1 -0.9 foreign 113.7 +8.6 104.7 -7.6 of which euro zone 121.7 +10.9 109.7 -5.8 non-euro zone 106.1 +6.2 99.9 -9.4 Two-month comparison May/April 12 with previous two months: Industrial orders +0.4 Domestic orders +0.6 Foreign orders +0.2 of which euro zone +3.0 non-euro zone -1.4 Intermediate goods +0.9 Capital goods -0.1 Consumer goods, durables orders +0.6 Unadjusted two month comparison May/April 12 with same period a year ago: Industrial orders -4.5 Domestic orders -7.8 Foreign orders -1.5 of which euro zone -9.2 non-euro zone +3.7 Intermediate goods -4.8 Capital goods -4.4 Consumer goods, durables -2.4