BERLIN, Aug 30 German engineering orders in July dropped by 2 percent in real terms from the previous year, engineering industry association VDMA said on Thursday. In the less volatile three-month comparison, orders climbed by 2 percent in real terms year-on-year in the May-July period. "Foreign orders grew by an impressive 8 percent, which was the first increase since September 2011. Momentum came not only from overseas but also from euro zone partner countries," said VDMA chief economist Ralph Wiechers. "But hopes that domestic orders would stabilise were disappointed. Demand from Germany unexpectedly fell by 18 percent, partly due to the previous year's high level," he added. JULY CHANGE IN PERCENT overall -2 pct y/y of which German -18 pct y/y foreign +8 pct y/y May-July CHANGE IN PERCENT overall +2 pct y/y of which German 0 pct y/y foreign +6 pct y/y (Reporting by Michelle Martin, Editing by Madeline Chambers)