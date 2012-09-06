The Economy Ministry reported the following economic indicator: GERMAN INDUSTRY ORDERS JULY 12 JUNE 12 Month-on-month change +0.5 -1.6 Index (base 2005) 110.4 109.9 NOTES - 1) Consensus month-on-month forecast +0.2 percent. Forecast range between -2.0 percent and +1.3 percent in Reuters poll of 41 economists. 2) Figures seasonally adjusted, provisional and expressed in volume terms. Percentage change unless stated. The ministry gave the following details (seasonally adjusted change versus previous month): JULY 12 JUNE 12 Index Pct change Index Pct change Total domestic orders 105.1 +1.0 104.1 -1.8 Total foreign orders 115.0 +0.1 114.9 -1.5 of which euro zone 96.1 -0.6 96.7 -3.9 non-euro zone 130.4 +0.5 129.8 -0.1 Intermediate goods 112.0 +0.5 111.4 -3.0 Of which: domestic 111.3 -0.2 111.5 -2.7 foreign 112.9 +1.5 111.2 -3.6 of which euro zone 108.8 +1.1 107.6 -1.8 non-euro zone 116.9 +1.9 114.7 -5.1 Capital goods 111.1 +0.5 110.6 -0.8 Of which: domestic 103.3 +2.0 101.3 -1.2 foreign 116.6 -0.4 117.1 -0.7 of which euro zone 86.0 -0.9 86.8 -5.8 non-euro zone 138.7 -0.1 138.9 +1.8 Consumer goods, durables 97.7 -1.2 98.9 -0.2 Of which: domestic 86.3 +1.5 85.0 -0.7 foreign 110.1 -3.3 113.8 +0.2 of which euro zone 111.6 -6.7 119.6 -1.6 non-euro zone 108.7 +0.5 108.2 +2.1 Two-month comparison July/June with previous two months: Industrial orders -1.0 Domestic orders -2.1 Foreign orders -0.2 of which euro zone -0.6 non-euro zone unch Intermediate goods -2.4 Capital goods -0.4 Consumer goods, durables orders +1.0 Unadjusted two month comparison July/June with same period a year ago: Industrial orders -6.1 Domestic orders -5.7 Foreign orders -6.4 of which euro zone -15.9 non-euro zone +0.4 Intermediate goods -6.5 Capital goods -6.4 Consumer goods, durables -1.3 (Reporting by Sarah Marsh and Elisa Oddone)