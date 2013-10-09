(Corrects "orders" to "output" in headline)
BERLIN Oct 9 A jump in capital goods production
drove a stronger-than-expected rise in German industrial output
in August, Economy Ministry data showed on Wednesday,
underscoring how the sector has recovered from its winter
doldrums.
Output increased by 1.4 percent on the month after dropping
in July, beating the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for a
reading of 1.0 percent. A less volatile two-month average showed
output up 0.7 percent.
Capital goods production was up 4.4 percent in August, and
rose 1.3 percent on average over July and August compared with
the previous two months.
"The weak phase during the winter half-year has been
overcome," the ministry said. "Industry is on a moderate growth
course, while construction is growing slightly more strongly."
Germany's economy, which steamed ahead during the early
years of the euro zone crisis, weakened last year but bounced
back in the second quarter of 2013. Economists generally expect
slower but solid growth in the July-September period.
Production in the construction sector fell by 1.9 percent in
August after a bumper rise the previous month. It grew 2.2
percent on a two-month average.
Recent industrial data has been mixed although the trend
remains upwards. Industry orders unexpectedly fell on the month
in August, data showed on Tuesday.
Industry output in July was revised up to a fall of 1.1
percent from a previously reported drop of 1.7 percent.
(Reporting by Sarah Marsh and Michelle Martin)