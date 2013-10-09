(Corrects "orders" to "output" in headline)

BERLIN Oct 9 A jump in capital goods production drove a stronger-than-expected rise in German industrial output in August, Economy Ministry data showed on Wednesday, underscoring how the sector has recovered from its winter doldrums.

Output increased by 1.4 percent on the month after dropping in July, beating the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for a reading of 1.0 percent. A less volatile two-month average showed output up 0.7 percent.

Capital goods production was up 4.4 percent in August, and rose 1.3 percent on average over July and August compared with the previous two months.

"The weak phase during the winter half-year has been overcome," the ministry said. "Industry is on a moderate growth course, while construction is growing slightly more strongly."

Germany's economy, which steamed ahead during the early years of the euro zone crisis, weakened last year but bounced back in the second quarter of 2013. Economists generally expect slower but solid growth in the July-September period.

Production in the construction sector fell by 1.9 percent in August after a bumper rise the previous month. It grew 2.2 percent on a two-month average.

Recent industrial data has been mixed although the trend remains upwards. Industry orders unexpectedly fell on the month in August, data showed on Tuesday.

Industry output in July was revised up to a fall of 1.1 percent from a previously reported drop of 1.7 percent. (Reporting by Sarah Marsh and Michelle Martin)