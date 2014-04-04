BERLIN, April 4 Domestic demand for capital and
intermediate goods drove a stronger-than-expected 0.6 percent
rise in German industrial orders in February after a downwardly
revised 0.1 percent gain in January, data from the Economy
Ministry showed on Friday.
The fourth consecutive monthly increase in orders beat the
consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of 32 economists for a rise
of 0.1 percent. Orders were originally reported to have risen
1.2 percent in January on a seasonally-adjusted basis.
"The data suggests industrial production will continue to
revive in the coming months and momentum in domestic demand is
picking up in the first quarter," the Economy Ministry said in a
statement.
Domestic orders for industrial goods were up 1.2 percent
while contracts from abroad inched up 0.2 percent.
