BERLIN, June 5 German industrial orders slumped
more than expected in April, posting their steepest fall since
November 2011, data from the Economy Ministry showed on Tuesday,
adding to signs of a slowdown in Europe's biggest economy.
Seasonally and price-adjusted order intake sank 1.9 percent
on the month, driven by a 3.6 percent drop in orders from
abroad. The mid-range forecast in a Reuters poll of economists
was for a 1.0 percent decline.
The Economy Ministry said the steep fall came after special
factors boosted growth in March. The data for March was revised
upwards to 3.2 percent from a previously reported 2.2 percent.
But the ministry added that the order volume remained above
levels seen in the first quarter of the year.
(Reporting By Michelle Martin)