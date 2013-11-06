BERLIN Nov 6 German industry orders rose more
than expected on the month in September thanks to above-average
demand for big-ticket items, according to data from the Economy
Ministry, but the less volatile two-month average showed a more
muted rise.
Seasonally-adjusted orders surged by 3.3 percent on the
month, rising far more than the consensus forecast in a Reuters
poll for a 0.5 percent increase. The reading overshot even the
highest estimate for a 2.5 percent rise.
The two-month average showed contracts rose by 0.4 percent.
Foreign bookings jumped by 6.8 percent but the ministry said
impetus from abroad was rather weak despite this rise and the
two-month comparison showed a 0.5 percent drop.
Domestic orders fell by 1 percent on the month but were up
by 1.5 percent in the two-month comparison. The ministry said
the data confirmed that the revival of the economy was
increasingly being driven by demand at home.