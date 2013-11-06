By Michelle Martin
BERLIN Nov 6 German industry orders climbed far
more than forecast in September, though a less volatile
two-month average showed a much more muted rise, suggesting that
the industrial sector is slowly recovering after a weak start to
the year.
Manufacturing, which makes up around one fifth of Europe's
biggest economy, struggled in early 2013 but seasonally-adjusted
data from the Economy Ministry on Wednesday showed factories
took on 3.3 percent more new orders in September.
That was largely due to above-average demand for big-ticket
items and an increase in bookings from the euro zone. The
two-month average showed contracts increasing by 0.4 percent in
a sign that orders are on an upward trend.
The euro rose to a session high versus the dollar after the
data.
"Overall the data is very positive," said Postbank economist
Thilo Heidrich. "One thing in particular stands out - orders
from the euro zone increased strongly and that gives reason to
hope that the economic recovery is spreading beyond Germany."
Foreign bookings jumped by 6.8 percent as euro zone demand
rose by 9.7 percent. Contracts from the single currency bloc for
capital goods even soared by 23.6 percent.
But the ministry said impetus from abroad was rather weak
despite this rise and the two-month comparison showed a 0.5
percent drop.
Domestic orders dropped by 1 percent on the month but were
up by 1.5 percent in the two-month comparison. The ministry said
the data confirmed the revival of the economy was increasingly
being driven by demand at home.
The German government expects trade to be a drag on economic
growth this year as the euro zone crisis and a slowdown in
emerging markets weaken demand for German exports and is instead
relying on domestic demand to drive growth.
Wednesday's data, combined with a recent purchasing
managers' survey which showed the manufacturing sector expanding
faster in October thanks to rising output and order levels,
nonetheless suggests the industrial sector is reviving.
But some industrial companies are downbeat. Steel
distributor Kloeckner & Co has, for example, launched
further restructuring measures due to subdued steel markets.
Other recent data has been rather downbeat, with
unemployment rising, business morale dropping and consumer
morale weakening, though the private sector has grown.
While the German economy put in a strong performance during
the early years of the euro zone crisis, it weakened last year
and suffered a subdued start to 2013. It bounced back in the
second quarter but economists generally expect slower albeit
solid growth for the remainder of this year.