By Michelle Martin
BERLIN, July 5 German industrial orders
unexpectedly rose in May as demand from its euro zone peers
picked up, suggesting Europe's largest economy remains resilient
although economists warned greater demand from the single
currency bloc would be short-lived.
Seasonally and price-adjusted order intake climbed 0.6
percent on the month, data from the Economy Ministry showed on
Thursday, well above the mid-range forecast in a Reuters poll of
37 economists for orders to remain unchanged on the month.
Orders were boosted by a rebound in demand from the euro
zone, with contracts in the single currency bloc up 7.7 percent
overall due to a number of large orders.
The data came as a relief to the country after purchasing
managers' surveys earlier this week showed the private sector
shrank for the second month running in June, pointing to a
possible contraction in second quarter gross domestic product.
"The orders data means that second quarter (growth) is well
underpinned on the downside but it won't be as good as the first
quarter," said Deka Bank's Andreas Scheuerle.
Germany's economy grew by 0.5 percent in the first three
months of this year and Scheuerle said he expected it to expand
by 0.2 percent in the second quarter.
Economists also warned that the rise in orders from the
single currency bloc was probably a one-off.
"Of course it's a good sign after the sharp fall last month
but overall we will go through a period of weakness," said
BHF-Bank's Gerd Hassel.
"The euro zone debt crisis is really making itself felt and
is having a massive impact on German economic growth."
Domestic orders took a knock, falling 1.3 percent
month-on-month as they receded from an upwardly revised gain of
0.6 percent in April, putting a dampener on hopes that private
consumption will drive growth in Germany this year.
"We are seeing a stabilisation but it doesn't look that
great because domestic orders sunk," Hassel said.
The disappointing figure for domestic demand came after
retail sales unexpectedly dropped in May.
But domestic demand has not entirely collapsed. A GfK survey
showed consumer confidence inched up going into July on
improving income expectations and German auto sales also
rebounded in June, defying weakness in the French, Italian and
Spanish car markets.
The ministry said orders from within Germany were solid and
added that the overall industrial order situation in Germany
remained favourable.
"The conditions for German industry remain good for the
moment in an environment characterised by growing uncertainty."
The data for April was revised upwards to a month-on-month
fall of 1.4 percent from a previously reported drop of 1.9
percent.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin, Editing by Madeline Chambers and
Belinda Goldsmith)